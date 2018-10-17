Grievances of UoP students to be addressed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan said on Tuesday the October 4 incident that took place at the University of Peshawar (UoP) would be thoroughly probed.

An official handout said he was speaking at the first meeting of 8-member parliamentary committee constituted on the directives of the chief minister to look into the grievances of students.

A 15-member delegation of students comprising representatives of various student federations appeared before the probe body and informed it of their grievances.

Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party, Sardar Hussain Babak of Awami National Party, Mehmood Bhittani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Khaliqur Rehman, Arif Ahmadzai, Nazir Abbasi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Secretary Higher Education Department were members of the committee headed by Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan.

Sultan Muhammad Khan, chairman of the committee, said the probe body would present its recommendations to the chief minister within 15 days.

He said the students had been asked to appear before the committee to hear their grievances. He said Police, Home department and the concerned UoP officials would also be summoned to seek their viewpoint.

The minister assured the delegation that their grievances would be addressed on merit.

He urged the students to show restraint and refrain from staging protest till the committee submitted its report to the chief minister.

On the occasion, the members of the delegation assured the committee that they would not resort to agitation till the probe body made its recommendations.