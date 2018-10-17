Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of All Pakistan Mobile Union held a meeting with Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar here on Tuesday.
How to register your mobile device with PTA?
During the meeting, Hammad Azhar assured the delegation that the government will not block handsets and also allow them to continue trade in used mobile phones from other countries after law amendment for the particular trade. Meanwhile, a government official told The News that the decision of cellular handsets IMEI blocking after 20th October is being postponed. In this regard, an official statement from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is expected soon for extension the date for a week or more.
