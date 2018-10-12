How to register you mobile device with PTA?

According to a directive issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), mobile users now need to register their cellular devices with the authority.

Users can register their device via SMS by sending the IMEI number to 8484. Device's IMEI number can be checked by dialling #06#*. Moreover, registration can also be done via website or mobile application.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had earlier sent notification to all mobile users asking them to register their smartphones and GSM devices before October 20.

Mobile phones not registered by the given date will be blocked by PTA.