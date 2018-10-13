QAT: Lahore Blues in control against Rawalpindi: Fata force Lahore Whites to follow on

LAHORE: As Lahore Whites face an innings defeat against GATA, Lahore Blues were in strong position on day two of the sixth round match of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Cricket Championship against Rawalpindi here on Friday.

In the pool A match, being played at LCCA ground, Lahore Whites were struggling at 28/0 in their second innings after forced to follow on being all out for 180 runs in first innings.

Fata, having posted 335 in first innings, steamrolled Lahore Whites even in the mild weather. Asif Afridi had six wickets to destroy Lahore’s batting in the first innings with only Mohammad Irfan scoring 63 runs. Ameer Hamza was the other batsman who was not out at 28.Muhammad Talha had two wickets.

Scores: Fata Region first innings 335 in 98.5 overs (Asad Afridi 91, Rehan Afridi 64, Samiullah Jr 58, M Talha 28, M Naeem 22, Waqas Ahmed 5-142, Bilal Anwar 3-68, M Irfan 2-70) Lahore Region Whites first innings 180 all out in 71.3 overs (M Irfan 63, Ameer Hamza 28* Nauman Anwar 21, Asif Afridi 6-39, M Talha 2-48) and after follow-on 2nd innings 28-0 in 7 overs.

At the Gaddafi Stadium here, Lahore Blues mustered 334 runs in their first innings and then forced Rawalpindi to follow on as they were bowled out for 135. Aizaz Cheema bagged five wickets while Shahid Nawaz and Bilawal Iqbal got two wickets each.

At the close of play Rawalpindi were 29 without loss in their second innings. Scores: Lahore Region Blues first innings 334 all out in 105.3 overs (Rizwan Hussain 94, Bilawal Iqbal 64, Farhan Khan 55, Fahad-ul-Haq Tayyab Tahir 23, Haseeb Azam 4-61, Syed Touseeq Shah 3-108) Rawalpindi Region first innings 136 all out in 37.3 overs (M Nawaz 78, Aizaz Cheema 5-53, Shahid Nawaz 2-35, Bilawal Iqbal 2-37) After follow-on 2nd innings 29-0 in 7.3 overs.

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: ZTBL pinned down PTV in a battle of survival in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy at the Pindi Stadium Friday. When the stumps were drawn for the second day, ZTBL reached 290 for 6, already enjoying first innings lead of 132 with four wickets still in hand.

Sadullah Ghauri (81), Raza Ali Dar (73) and Shakil Ansar (44 not out) helped Bankers reach a total where they could well start dictating terms. Ghauri smashed 11 fours and two sixes during his 115-ball innings while Dar had eight boundaries in his 215 ball knock. Shakil and Luqman Butt (29 not out) have so far added 65 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket stand. Tabish Khan (3-74) and Aamir Jamal (2-50) bowled well. The two bowlers continue to bear the brunt of weak PTV team formation. Both PTV and ZTBL are hungry for points in an effort to stay part of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy next year.

Scores: PTV 158 all out in 55.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan Jr. 35, Saud Shakeel 25, Hasan Mohsin 24, Imran Khan 4-54, Muhammad Ali 3-22, Luqman Butt 2-47) ZTBL 290 for 6 in 104 overs (Sadullah Ghauri 81, Raza Ali Dar 73, Shakil Ansar 44 not out, Tabish Khan 3-74, Aamir Jamal 2-50).

Scores of other matches: At Multan Stadium Multan: Karachi Region Whites 600-6 in 161.1 overs (Shehzar Muhammad 265, Omair Bin Yousaf 163, Saad Ali 129, Ghulam Rehman 2-105, Ali Usman 2-155). Multan Region 21-2 in 9.1 overs

At Marghzar Ground Islamabad: Wapda 172-9 in 8.4 overs (Sadaif Mehdi 43, Khalid Usman 26*, Kashif Bhatti 4-62, M Aamir 3-31) vs SSGCL

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: HBL 270 all out in 76.4 overs (Imran Farhat 75, Umar Akmal 55, Imran Khalid 4-48, Bilawal Bhatti 3-58, M Imran 2-35) and 175-6 in 53 overs (Imran Farhat 62, Ramiz Aziz 33, Samiullah Khan 2-43) SNGPL 35 all out in 22.2 overs (Junaid Khan 7-17, Khurram Shahzad 2-0)

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad: Islamabad Region 276 all out in 76.4 overs (Ali Salman 60, Rohail Nazir 48, Ali Sarfraz 47, M Ilyas 5-69, Taj Wali 2-50) and 175-9 in 46.5 overs (Ali Sarfraz 52, M Ilyas 4-61, Nasir Mahmood 3-42, Musaddiq Ahmed 2-39) Peshawar Region 82 all out in 27.3 overs (Hazrat Shah 6-22, M Arham 2-21, M Nadeem 2-36).

At KRL Stadium Rawalpindi: NBP 139 all out in 46.3 overs (Shan Masood 19, Akbar-ur-Rehman 19, Kamran Ghulam 19, Attaullah 19, Sadaf Hussain 5-44, Ahmed Bashir 2-32, Sameen Gul 2-45) and 26-0 in 3.3 overs KRL 347 all out in 103.4 overs (Sardar Hasan Raza 165, M Mohsin 39, Gulraiz Sadaf 29, Azeem Ghumman 28, Hammad Azam 4-102, Ghulam Mudassar 3-72, Kamran Ghulam 2-27).