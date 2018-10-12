Fri October 12, 2018
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

October 12, 2018

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar urged nation not to drink mineral water as these companies dried up country without paying for using underground water.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu case pertaining to the alleged exploitation of water resources by mineral water companies operating in the country.

During course of proceedings, CJP remarked, “Stop using water of those who have made our land barren as the level of underground water had reached 400 feet in Lahore due to such companies.”

He said that companies had taken billions of gallons of water but did not even pay hundreds or thousands for it.

While pointing out Lahore and Sheikhupura, he said that both cities had dried up due to mineral water companies.

CJ said most mineral water companies are selling sub-standard water in the country.

Meanwhile, Aitzaz Ahsan, counsel for a mineral water company, pleaded that money is spending on extracting underground water, purifying and marketing it.

Justice Nisar said, Let us shutdown your turbine and ask the company to give tap water adding that companies have dried up our taps, CJ asserted.

The chief justice urged the nation to drink tap water after boiling it, further more he added that if these companies want to continue operations, they should pay Rs1/litre to the government.

Ahsan said, “We can give up to Re0.5/litre.” To this, Justice Nisar remarked, “You buy water for Rs1 and sell it for Rs52.

