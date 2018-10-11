Conference on smart cities

Islamabad : In collaboration with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC), USA, and under the technical sponsorship of Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and IEEE Communications Society, NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) held ‘15th International Conference on High-capacity Optical Networks & Enabling/Emerging Technologies (HONET-ICT)’ from October 8 to 10. HONET-ICT annually takes place at renowned destinations around the world . The conference’s theme this year was ‘Smart Cities – Improving quality of lives using ICT, IoT and AI’ and brought together renowned scholars and scientists from across the globe.

Addressing the closing session, the chief guest, Federal Minister for Science & Technology Azam Swati, praised NUST for organising a conference of high academic value. Senator said that today technology has permeated all spheres of our daily life and this allows no exception.