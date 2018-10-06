Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

APS tragedy: SC orders forming commission to probe incident

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered the formation of a commission to probe the 2014 Army Public School attack. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the suo motu case of the APS attack. The bench directed that the commission will be headed by a senior judge of the high court and will submit its report to the top court within six weeks. Further, the chief justice ordered that the commission along with investigation officers, should meet the victims' relatives and address their concerns. Justice Nisar also addressed the mothers of the victims present in the courtroom and said, "I want to ask you for forgiveness. I had given a verbal order earlier but could not issue a final one as the Peshawar Registry bench hearing the case had been dissolved." The chief justice had taken suo motu notice of the case during a trip to Peshawar earlier this year. In May, the chief justice had ordered formation of a judicial commission on the APS tragedy. On December 16, 2014, terrorists stormed the army-run school and killed around 150 people, including more than 130 students, in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Pakistan's history. The incident shook the country and resulted in the formation of a National Action Plan (NAP) to stem extremism and terrorism from the country, as well as the creation of military courts to try 'hardcore' terrorists. The heinous attack on schoolchildren followed intensification of the military's campaign against terrorists of all hue and colour, chasing and wiping them out from the country's urban centres to far-flung rural areas.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody