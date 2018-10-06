Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Newspost

October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dar’s darlings

This refers to the news report ‘Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door’ (Oct 5). According to the information minister, these appointments were made illegally. Even if this is true, the government’s decision has ignored the role of due process. The PTI-led government should allow these officers the right of a defence. Such discriminatory practices on part of the PTI’s government will only confirm the popular sentiments that the party’s decisions are based on personal vendetta. It is time the government came out of this mindset and adopted a transparent process in its policy and decision-making approach. In addition, the fact that the National Speaker went to the PM to seek approval of the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the NA highlights the fact that there exists a dictatorial mindset in the top leadership of the party. The speaker had the right to take an independent decision.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore

*****

The news that officers who were appointed by the former finance minister, Ishaq Dar, are being asked to leave is appalling. The question is: on what basis is the government taking this step?

The PTI is still behaving like an arch rival of the PML-N and blaming the former ruling party for their own failures. It is time the PTI acted maturely. It seems that the party’s decisions are not solely based on merit. The recent decision is just another way of showing hatred towards the PML-N.

Aqsa Sohail

Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US

Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody