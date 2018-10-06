Dar’s darlings

This refers to the news report ‘Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door’ (Oct 5). According to the information minister, these appointments were made illegally. Even if this is true, the government’s decision has ignored the role of due process. The PTI-led government should allow these officers the right of a defence. Such discriminatory practices on part of the PTI’s government will only confirm the popular sentiments that the party’s decisions are based on personal vendetta. It is time the government came out of this mindset and adopted a transparent process in its policy and decision-making approach. In addition, the fact that the National Speaker went to the PM to seek approval of the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the NA highlights the fact that there exists a dictatorial mindset in the top leadership of the party. The speaker had the right to take an independent decision.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore

*****

The news that officers who were appointed by the former finance minister, Ishaq Dar, are being asked to leave is appalling. The question is: on what basis is the government taking this step?

The PTI is still behaving like an arch rival of the PML-N and blaming the former ruling party for their own failures. It is time the PTI acted maturely. It seems that the party’s decisions are not solely based on merit. The recent decision is just another way of showing hatred towards the PML-N.

Aqsa Sohail

Rawalpindi