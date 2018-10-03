Case against two exporters as Customs unearths Rs42m scandal

KARACHI: Customs Export Collectorate has arrested two exporters after unearthing a scandal involving over Rs 420 million which were sent abroad. Sources say Customs has registered two separate FIRs after indentifying several consignments of rice worth over around $38 million. According to the Customs officials, M/s Imran Impex and M/s Freeway Links Traders had submitted manual e-forms of two consignments worth $590,000, which proved to be bogus when bank was asked to verify. It was also revealed during investigation that the exporting firms had exported 21 consignments of rice with the help of customs clearing agents M/s Qazi Corporation, M/s International Cargo Leaders and others as well as people like Sheikh Adnan Ghani, Nadeem Sulemani, Asmatullah, Haji Juma Gul and Shah Wali. As a result, case has been registered against Asmatullah, Qasim Qazi, Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Akhtar.