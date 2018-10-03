Faisalabad take lead over Karachi in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Khan (134) and Ahmad Butt (101) struck centuries as Faisalabad took first innings lead against Karachi Blues in the National Under-19 Triangular series match at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Tuesday.

Thanks to two centuries, Faisalabad reached 396 for 9 in response to Karachi Blues first innings total of 290. Karachi were then left struggling at 68 for 5 when stumps were drawn for second day.

Scores: Karachi Blues 290 all out in 73.3 overs (Ali Nasim 138, Muhammad Suliman Shafqat 5-100, Yousaf Khan 3-66, Ali Mustafa 2-57)and 68-5 in 23.1 overs (Muhammad Mustafa 19, Muhammad Suliman Shafqat 2-19). Faisalabad Region 396-9 in 83 overs (Mishal Khan 134, Ahmed Butt 101, Muhammad Mustafa 5-104).