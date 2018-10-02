Tue October 02, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Customs arrest four for submitting fake forms

The Model Customs Collectorate Exports on Monday arrested four people for their alleged involvement in using fake manual E-Forms.

The Customs collectorate unearthed a case in which a fake manual Form-E was being used in the course of export. Accoring to a Customs spokesperson, the purpose behind the illegal activity was to deceive the Customs and deprive the country of foreign exchange.

The spokesperson added that two exporters, Imran Impex and First Way Link Traders, submitted manual E-Forms with declaration of two consignments of rice, valuing $590,000 each. As the forms appeared suspicious, they were sent to the issuing bank for verification, which declared the E-Forms fake. The spokesperson said it has been revealed during preliminary investigations that First Way Link Traders submitted fake E-Forms in eleven cases in the past. The total value of foreign exchange involved in all the fake E-Forms unearthed so far amounts to $3.813 million.

The Customs collectorate has lodged FIRs against the exporters, clearing agents and facilitators of the crime. Asmatullah Janan, Qasim Kazi, Nadeem Khan and Akhtar Ibrahim, have so far been arrested.

Comments

