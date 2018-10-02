Two Lyari gangsters get death for murdering citizen

An anti-terrorism court on Monday handed down capital punishment to two men associated with Lyari gang war for killing a law-abiding citizen in 2011.

The court in its verdict observed that the prosecution had proved that Shah Nawaz and Rafique had killed Aadil in August 2011 in Preedy police station’s area. The court further said that 18 prosecution witnesses and two eyewitnesses were heard and they confirmed the two were involved in the murder.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on each convict and ordered them to pay the amounts to the victim’s family in compensation. Meanwhile, additional district and sessions judge (East) Naveed Ahmed Soomro announced the death sentence against a man, Sohail Talib, in a murder case. A companion of the convict, Haroon Rasheed was awarded life term.

The court imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on each convict. The two had injured a young man, Abdullah, and his sister Aseya by opening firing upon them in the SITE police station area in 2013. The attack was linked to a dispute over possession of an apartment. Abdullah later died from his injuries.