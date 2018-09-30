Sun September 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Asim crowned National Squash champ

LAHORE: Asim Khan overcame tough resistance from Ali Bokhari in the final to clinch the PSA 4th Punjab National Senior Squash Championship 2018 on Saturday evening here at the Punjab Squash Complex.

Asim Khan of SNGPL took 29 minutes to overpower Railways Ali Bukhari to win the title.

Chief guest of the day was treasurer Punjab Squash Association Tariq Malik. Also present on the occasion were Secretary PSA Tariq Malik, VP Tariq Farooq Rana, Manager SNGPL squash team Farrukh Amin, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Naeem, Asim Amin, Muhammad Arshad, Sohaib Masood, Muhammad Shahid and many also witness the thrilling final of the national event.

Ali Bukhari started with confidence and won the first game by 9/11. Then in the next four games belonged to Asim who came back strongly and won four games on trot 11/7, then 11/0, 11/3 and won the final in 29 minutes.

Later he said that he is very happy to won this mega national event. “Many top players in this event and I work hard and I get the reward.” Secretary Punjab squash Sheraz Saleem said that more than 60 players from all over Pakistan participated in this national event Punjab squash always try to work hard and promote squash in all levels.

Final results: Asim Khan (SNGPL) beat Ali Bukhari (Railways) score 9/11,11/7,11/0,11/3 (29 mins).

Comments

