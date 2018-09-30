Ex-sessions judge sentenced to death for murder

A former district and sessions judge and his companion were sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for killing a young man.

Sikandar Lashari, the former Mithi district and sessions judge, and his accomplice, Irfan Bengali, had been charged with murdering Aqib Shahani, son of a Jacobabad-based judge, Khalid Shahani, in February 2014. Lashari was brought to the ATC from the Hyderabad prison.

After recording and examining statements of 22 witnesses, the court concluded that the former judge and his companion were guilty of murdering Shahani.

The ATC observed that the prosecution had successfully proven the charges of murder against the suspects and awarded death penalty to them.