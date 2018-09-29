Sat September 29, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

Share

SHC issues notice to private school for expelling 2nd grader

The Sindh High Court issued notices to the director of private schools and the administrator of a private school on Friday on a petition against the expulsion of a 2nd grade student.

Syed Azhar Ali, father of second grader Syed Azan, submitted in the petition that he had asked the management of Pathway School located in North Nazimabad to implement a recent judgment of the Sindh High Court that had ordered all private schools not to increase their fees by more than five per cent annually; however, the school management refused to do so.

He said the school management later, without issuing any notice, expelled his son by levelling the allegation that he was using bad language and did not follow instructions. Ali questioned the conduct of the school as unjust and requested the court to direct the director of private schools to take action against the school management for expelling his son without any justified reason.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the director of private schools, the management and administrator of the private school and other respondents and called their comments on October 16.

Funds for KMC

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court for the allocation of development funds to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. Petitioner Ava Ardeshir Cowasjee submitted that despite the promulgation of Sindh Local Government Act 2013, the provincial government was still utilizing funds for building roads and flyovers, underpasses, which was the domain of local governments under the act.

She submitted that under Schedule II of the act, the planning development and maintenance of inter-district roads, bridges, streetlights and storm-water drains were to be made by the local government and municipal corporations, and action of the provincial government for utilising funds for development of roads, flyovers and underpasses was against the spirit of Article 140-A of the constitution and the local government act. She requested the court to direct the provincial government to grant funds to the KMC for the construction of roads, underpasses and flyovers.

