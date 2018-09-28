Money changer held in Faisalabad

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a money changer from Faisalabad allegedly involved in illegal buying and selling (Hundi, Hawala) of foreign currencies, especially Saudi Riyals.

The FIA team during the raid seized 100,000 Saudi Riyals from the accused namely Muhammad Younis. The accused could not justify the purchase and possession of this heavy foreign currency. The FIA also found many receipts of such purchases from mobile phone of the accused.