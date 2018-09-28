Terrorism has been effectively contained: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said terrorism has been effectively contained with the nation’s support.

He delivered the keynote address on “Security of Pakistan” in the three-day international conference at the Air University, Islamabad, on “Radicalisation: Perceptions, Realities and Challenges of Campus Life”, says an Inter-Services Pubic Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS talked in detail about the security situation of the country and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan and in the region. Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, General Bajwa said that full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response involving all institutions of the state.

He underscored Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront the global phenomenon of terrorism and extremism and cleanse Pakistan of the menace. The COAS said that the army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.

In the end, the COAS saidthe armed forces and the nation have sacrificed a lot to bring back stability across the country. Terrorism has been effectively contained with the nation’s complete support, but we need to remain vigilant and follow the correct course to move from survival to revival.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff, and Air Vice Marshal Faaiz Amir (retd), Vice Chancellor of the Air University. Meanwhile, the incoming US Charge’ d Affaires to Pakistan, Paul Jones, called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan, were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.