CM takes notice of child’s kidnap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the kidnapping of a minor boy, Hamza, from New Karachi and sought a report from the Karachi commissioner. According to the spokesperson for the chief minister, Shah has expressed his concerns over the reasons behind a recent surge in kidnappings of children and has directed the police to recover Hamza at the earliest.
