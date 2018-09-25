FDA holds job fair for students

GHALLANAI: The Fata Development Authority (FDA) on Monday organised a job fair at the Postgraduate Technical College, Ekkaghund.

FDA Chief Executive Syed Alamgir Shah, Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Tauseef Khalid, Principal Postgraduate Technical College Ekkaghund Masood Jan and others were present.

Syed Alamgir Shah said that the FDA would train students in various skills that would benefit them.

He said the first phase of the Mohmand Marble Industrial Zone has been completed and now the marble traders could establish their business over there.

In the end, the chief guest distributed trophies among the students, who had excelled in the training.