Facebook honours 2 young Pakistani women

Islamabad: Doing the country proud, two young Pakistani women have been selected by Facebook for its first Community Leadership Programme.

Kanwal Ahmed and Nadia Patel, who created own Facebook pages for women, are among the 115 community leaders selected from over 6,000 applicants from around the world for the event.

Kanwal started Soul Sisters Pakistan, an online safe space for Pakistani women to highlight their issues and seek legal, financial and psychological help, while Nadia, founded the Sheops, Pakistan’s first online marketplace for women, providing home-based women, female entrepreneurs and women-oriented businesses a safe platform to start and scale their businesses.

Facebook had announced the initiative in February, that aims to empower leaders who are building communities around the world.

The selected participants will be trained and funded by Facebook (each will receive up to $50,000 to be used for their community initiative) to further their vision for their respective groups.