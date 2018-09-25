Police arrest mugger with stolen items in Clifton

The District South Police on Monday claimed to have foiled a mugging bid and arrested a member of a dacoit gang.

District South Senior Superintendent of Police Omer Shahid Hamid said a complainant, Mohammad Ajmal, reported that two muggers robbed him of a cash amount of Rs10,000 and mobile phone near Benazir Park in the Boat Basin area.

Upon receiving the complaint, a police team headed by SI Asmatullah reached the scene and arrested one of the alleged robbers, Ameer Hamza. The police recovered stolen cash and mobile phone from the suspect along with a 30 bore TT pistol.

The other robber, who was identified as Umair, son of Ghulam Habib, managed to flee the scene. During interrogations, the arrested suspect confessed to committing street crime in Clifton and surrounding areas. Further investigations are under way.

Rangers arrests

The Sindh Rangers claimed on Monday to have arrested six suspects during various targeted operations in the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force carried out targeted raids in the Mehmoodabad and Ferozeabad areas and arrested five suspects, identified as Mohammad Zahid, Aslam, Mohammad Shakir, Ameen and Saad. They are allegedly involved in various cases of dacoities in the city.

The Rangers also raided a locality in the Ferozabad area from where they nabbed a man, Shaaz Ali bin Abbas. He allegedly possessed illegal weapons and was involved in criminal offences.

A day earlier, the Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested two men allegedly involved in street crime. A Rangers spokesperson said the paramilitary troop’s personnel carried out a targeted raid in the Gadap area and arrested two suspects, identified as Abdul Shakoor and Mohammad Naeem.

According to the Rangers, the men are involved in various cases of dacoities and street crime. The paramilitary force also recovered arms and stolen items from their possession. The suspects have been handed over to local police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.

Various law enforcement agencies in the city have successfully been carrying out crackdown against criminals. Late on Saturday night, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) arrested four members of a five-member robber gang, including three brothers, from the North Karachi area in District Central.

ACLC Karachi chief SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh said some video clips were aired on different TV channels showing a gang of men robbing shopkeepers and other citizens. Following the airing of the footage, Karachi police chief Additional IGP Amir Ahmed Shaikh tasked him with arresting the suspects.

The ACLC chief expanded his cell’s intelligence network and directed his subordinates to carry out patrolling and snap checking at different checkpoints, especially in District Central. The ACLC personnel were conducting snap checking at 4K Chowrangi in North Karachi when they spotted some suspicious people riding motorcycles and signalled them to stop.

The suspects, however, opened fired on the police officials and sped away. The ACLC personnel pursued them and arrested four of them: gang leader Asif Shamsuddin, his brothers Tauseef and Raqeeb Shamsuddin, and their accomplice Zeeshan alias Zeeshu.