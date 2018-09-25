Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police arrest mugger with stolen items in Clifton

The District South Police on Monday claimed to have foiled a mugging bid and arrested a member of a dacoit gang.

District South Senior Superintendent of Police Omer Shahid Hamid said a complainant, Mohammad Ajmal, reported that two muggers robbed him of a cash amount of Rs10,000 and mobile phone near Benazir Park in the Boat Basin area.

Upon receiving the complaint, a police team headed by SI Asmatullah reached the scene and arrested one of the alleged robbers, Ameer Hamza. The police recovered stolen cash and mobile phone from the suspect along with a 30 bore TT pistol.

The other robber, who was identified as Umair, son of Ghulam Habib, managed to flee the scene. During interrogations, the arrested suspect confessed to committing street crime in Clifton and surrounding areas. Further investigations are under way.

Rangers arrests

The Sindh Rangers claimed on Monday to have arrested six suspects during various targeted operations in the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force carried out targeted raids in the Mehmoodabad and Ferozeabad areas and arrested five suspects, identified as Mohammad Zahid, Aslam, Mohammad Shakir, Ameen and Saad. They are allegedly involved in various cases of dacoities in the city.

The Rangers also raided a locality in the Ferozabad area from where they nabbed a man, Shaaz Ali bin Abbas. He allegedly possessed illegal weapons and was involved in criminal offences.

A day earlier, the Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested two men allegedly involved in street crime. A Rangers spokesperson said the paramilitary troop’s personnel carried out a targeted raid in the Gadap area and arrested two suspects, identified as Abdul Shakoor and Mohammad Naeem.

According to the Rangers, the men are involved in various cases of dacoities and street crime. The paramilitary force also recovered arms and stolen items from their possession. The suspects have been handed over to local police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.

Various law enforcement agencies in the city have successfully been carrying out crackdown against criminals. Late on Saturday night, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) arrested four members of a five-member robber gang, including three brothers, from the North Karachi area in District Central.

ACLC Karachi chief SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh said some video clips were aired on different TV channels showing a gang of men robbing shopkeepers and other citizens. Following the airing of the footage, Karachi police chief Additional IGP Amir Ahmed Shaikh tasked him with arresting the suspects.

The ACLC chief expanded his cell’s intelligence network and directed his subordinates to carry out patrolling and snap checking at different checkpoints, especially in District Central. The ACLC personnel were conducting snap checking at 4K Chowrangi in North Karachi when they spotted some suspicious people riding motorcycles and signalled them to stop.

The suspects, however, opened fired on the police officials and sped away. The ACLC personnel pursued them and arrested four of them: gang leader Asif Shamsuddin, his brothers Tauseef and Raqeeb Shamsuddin, and their accomplice Zeeshan alias Zeeshu.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy