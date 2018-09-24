Six housing schemes declared illegal

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) declared six housing schemes illegal and directed owners of six illegal housing schemes to stop illegal advertisement and development.

Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA declared illegal / unauthorised advertisements by six illegal housing schemes including i.e. CPEC Resort, Abdullah City, Khanial Homes, Bin Alam City, Capital Smart City Extension and Blue World City Chakri Road, Rawalpindi.

He said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notices are being issued to the owners of six illegal housing schemes namely Imran Siddique, owner of CPEC Resort Housing Scheme, Asim Aziz, owner of Abdullah City, Tajamal Hussain, owner of Khanian Homes, Qazim Alam owner of Bin Alam City, Office Secretary Capital Smart City and Saad Nazir, owner of Blue World City Chakri Road, Rawalpindi. They are warned to stop advertisement on electronic and print media immediately otherwise RDA would seal the site / booking offices of the housing schemes in Rawalpindi. RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses. Director (MP&TE), RDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend services to these illegal housing schemes as its status is unapproved / illegal.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said the Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat has directed the Director MP&TE to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized housing schemes their development / construction of booking and site offices without any fear or favour.