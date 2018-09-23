Oltmans resigns as Pak hockey team’s head coach

ISLAMABAD: Roelant Oltmans has accepted his part of the responsibility for the Pakistan hockey team’s poor show and has tendered his resignation as the team’s head coach.

The Netherlands-based coach in an email said he was no longer willing to continue his job as head coach of the Pakistan team. He also blamed the PHF for failing to meet his requirements.

Oltmans said in his email to the Pakistan Hockey Federation: “After long reflections on the past half year, I’ve decided to resign as head coach of the Pakistan team.

“I’m responsible for the performance and the results of the team, but I feel that the circumstances at present don’t create an environment where we can get the best out of the team.

“I don’t think the PHF has the possibility to change the circumstances to a level that is required from my point of view.

“I thank you all for your contribution and I will always remember the past half year. Hope to see you in the future and don’t hesitate to contact me whenever you feel.”

Oltmans was the fourth coach the PHF had appointed in less than three years without getting positive results.

Almost two and a half years back, Khawaja Junaid and Hanif Khan were given the reins of the team but after only a couple of international events they were shown the door. They were replaced by Shafqat Malik and Farhat Khan, who also did not stay long before Rehan Butt and Saqlain took over.

Butt and Saqlain were removed after Pakistan drew their match against minnows Oman and twice lost to lowly-ranked Japan in a three-nation tournament in Oman.

Oltmans then took over, only to see Pakistan finishing last in the Champions Trophy and failing to win an Asian Games medal for the first time in 16 years.

With the Asian Champions Trophy next month (Oct 18-28 in Oman) and the World Cup not far, the team’s preparations are left high and dry as the PHF has failed to convince Oltmans to stay on for another three months (till the conclusion of World Cup, from Nov 28-Dec 16 in India). It will not be possible for a new coach so close to these events to raise a competitive team.