Law and order improved due to security agencies’ efforts: governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said law and order has stabilised in Karachi being the economic hub of the country due to the efforts and services of the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies.

He stated this on Wednesday as he met at the Governor House the newly posted corps commander Karachi, Lt-General Humayun Aziz. Ismail said that entire nation valued the sacrifices rendered by personnel of the armed forces for the stabilisation of peace and for tackling the menace of terrorism in the entire country.

He added that the Pakistani armed forces were rightly considered the source of pride for the entire nation as they guaranteed the security, sanctity, defence, integrity and dignity of the country.

The meeting took into consideration the steps taken by the government for ensuring national security as well as other issues of mutual interest. A day earlier, the corps commander met Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House and discussed matters related to national and provincial security.