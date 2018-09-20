Thu September 20, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

IIU, Indonesian varsity agree to increase cooperation

Islamabad: International Islamic University and Airlangga University of Indonesia on Tuesday agreed to work on exchange of delegations, bilateral cooperation in research and join projects for academic excellence.

A nine-member delegation from the Airlangga University visited the IIU and met Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, vice presidents, deans, DGs, heads of departments and faculty members.

The meeting also discussed semester exchange programs and a draft was signed by both universities for bilateral cooperation which will be sent to relevant government quarters for consent.

The delegation also had an information session with the academic staff and students of university for the degree and non-degree programs in the Airlangga University. “We are keen to discuss university scholarship programs and ways for join collaboration and the delegation is having a constructive visit to Pakistan” said Dr. Irfan Wahyudi, Department of Communication.

The delegation hailed IIU’s urge towards bilateral cooperation and termed it as a constructive activity. IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai urged Muslim countries to initiate trans-nation education among each other. He added trnas-nation education is a reality and future of countries.

He maintained Pakistanis highly value the relations with Indonesia. He added that we will have to learn from experiences of rest of the world. He briefed about collaborations with Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University, Riyadh, Al-Azhar university, Um ul Qura University and suggested that in Islamic countries should start joint degree programmes.

The IIU Rector said that Muslim countries need to come closer through bilateral educational projects as this is a pre-requisite to excel in future. We will have to find Indigenous solutions to the indigenous problems.

IIU president Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said the university was intending to further expand its vision through collaborations and IIUI recently had signed four MoUs with different universities.

He said the IIU’s Indonesian Alumni from various disciplines were on key posts in the Indonesia. He reiterated his resolve that university will continue the dissemination of Islam’s message of peace.

The IIU president said the university was also mulling over holding a conference in Indonesia with collaboration of leading varsities there. Dr. Samina Malik, Dean faculty of Social Science hoped in her note that the visit will open new avenues for academic excellence and opportunities of exchange of experiences.

The delegation also visited faculty of social sciences and participated in the lectures in departments of media and communication studies, psychology, sociology and international relations. APP adds: The Ministry of Climate Change has finalised work on the draft of the country’s first National Wildlife Policy 2018 to be approved from the Federal Cabinet.

The goal of this policy is to maintain and improve the health and diversity of wildlife heritage including species, habitats and associated protected areas across the country to promote sustainable use of wildlife for the benefit of present and future generations.

The National Policy on Wildlife 2018 provides the direction and framework to conserve our wildlife heritage and use it sustainably in the face of increasingly complex challenges now and in the future.

It will also forms part of Pakistan’s contribution towards implementation of multilateral environmental agreements, particularly to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species of wild animals (CMS) and its subsidiary agreements on Siberian crane, marine turtles and birds of prey, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora (CITES) and Ramsar convention on wetlands of international importance.

It will also help in achieving the targets of Sustainable Development Goals Sustainable Development Goals, Agenda 2030. The main objectives of the National Wildlife Policy of Pakistan is to promote conservation of wildlife resources including species, habitats and protected areas through integrated and participatory approach.

The policy would also promote intrinsic, ecological, social, cultural and economic values of wildlife through sustainable management best practices and to ensure good governance, including scientific management, accountability and transparency in all affairs of wildlife conservation.

