Five militants arrested: CTD

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed of foiling a possible terrorism attempt by arresting five militants in raids conducted in different parts of Karachi.

The arrests were disclosed on Wednesday during a news conference in which SSP Junaid Shaikh said the suspects were associated with different militant outfits. Asmatullah, Hafiz Imran and Ahad Khan were arrested during a raid in Orangi Town, while Rasheed Ahmed and Ghulam Dastagir were arrested during a raid in Korangi.

SSP Shaikh said the men caught in Orangi were involved in attacks on military convoys, providing logistical support and medical treatment to injured militants as well as raising funds for militant outfits. He said the men caught in Korangi were associated the Baloch Liberation Army, adding that they were involved in attacks on railway tracks.