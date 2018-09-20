Campaign launched against unregistered schools

The Sindh Directorate of Registration and Inspection of Private Institutions has commenced a campaign against around 200 unregistered private schools across the city. The authorities have also established a complaint centre against those schools which still receive more than 5 percent increased fees from parents.

The Sindh High Court had earlier issued orders that privately managed educational institutions will be not allowed to increase tuition fees by more than 5 per cent per annum. After the court’s verdict, the directorate circulated a notification stating that owners of private institutions will be bound to follow the court’s decision strictly.

To further strengthen the monitoring system, the officials have decided to close all illegally operated private schools from the city. DIRPIS Director General Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner of District West to shut down the Smart Public School located in Pak Colony and Bambini Montessori School in Nazimabad. The directorate’s inspection committee had had visited these schools in May and found that they were unregistered.

DIRPIS Secretary Rafia Javed told The News that it was decided during the meeting with the education minister last week that an operation will be launched against all illegal private schools without any discrimination.

She said parents should ask for school registration certificate from owners when they enrol their children. It is mandatory for all privately-owned schools to get registration because without registration no educational board will conduct examination for the students.

She revealed that around 200 unregistered schools including primary, secondary and elementary are functioning in the city. However, DIRPIS officials are committed to take action against them.

She further said that the directorate has set up a complaint centre to monitor those schools which charge more than 5 per cent fee increase. “We have warned owners of all private schools to implement the court’s decision, and if any of them are found guilty, their registration will be cancelled.”