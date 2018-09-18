Islamabad take lead against Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad managed first innings lead against Peshawar reaching 180-5 at the draw of stumps on the opening day of the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament match at the Gohati Ground Swabi on Monday.

Earlier, Peshawar managed 163 in the first innings with Niaz 37 being the top scorer. For Islamabad, Zainul Abidin (4-43) and Haroon Waheed (3-31) bowled well. Islamabad’s Sarim Ashfaq (73 not out) was at the crease when stumps were drawn for the day. Azan Tariq (48) also played well.

Islamabad enjoyed 17 runs lead with five of their first innings wickets in hand.Scores in brief: At Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi: Peshawar 163 all out in 41.5 overs (Niaz 37, Muhammad Haleem 26; Zainul Abidin 4-43, Haroon Wahid 3-31). Islamabad 180-5 in 46 overs (Sarim Ashfaq 73 not out, Azan Tariq 48, Haroon Wahid 30; Amir Azmat 2-39).

At Marghazar Ground, Islamabad: Rawalpindi 168 all out in 55 overs (Mubasir Khan 46, Awais Abid 52; Hashim Ibrahim 5-49, Muhammad Arsalan 3-21, Abdul Qayyum 2-42). Lahore Whites 121-7 in 35 overs (Muhammad Arsalan 45; Muhammad Shawaiz 2-13, Mubasir Khan 2-14, Shehraz Khan 2-52).

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Abbottabad 64 all out in 36.5 overs (Tariq Khan 7-25, Nadir Shah 2-18, Ghazi Nasir 1-21) and 21-0 in 7 overs. Karachi Blues 164 all out in 51.2 overs (Ahsanullah 53, Majid Baloch 30; Muhammad Asad 3-68, Nauman Akbar 2-22, Muhammad Adil 2-25).