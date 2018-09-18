Tue September 18, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Resolution submitted in Sindh Assembly secretariat against Kalabagh Dam

A resolution has been submitted in the secretariat of the Sindh Assembly to vehemently oppose the construction of the Kalabagh Dam on behalf of the people of Sindh.

The resolution has been submitted by a lawmaker belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party, Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur. “The Assembly of Sindh expresses grave concern over the announcement from certain quarters of Punjab about the construction of Kalabagh Dam and also emphasising that it is a part of a scheme of the construction of dams over Indus River,” resolution states.

“It is a known fact that the people of Sindh, irrespective of any political affiliation through this assembly or otherwise, have opposed and negated the construction of Kalabagh Dam more than once.

“It is pertinent to inform here that the KPK then NWFP Assembly and Balochistan Assembly have also rejected the Kalabagh Dam more than once.

“Now, with such announced designs, we feel insecure and being affectees of Dams and Canals by upper riparians, we have suffered a lot, our crops are on decrease and poverty is on the rise. “The Kalabagh will ruin the economy, agriculture of Sindh and the Indus Delta will vanish. Sea will intrude.

“Therefore, this assembly resolves that now any onward decision for a dam on Indus will be against three federating units i.e. Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan. All three Assemblies have rejected Kalabagh many times. “The people of Sindh who are opposing Kalabagh Dam are being threatened of invoking Article 6 of the Constitution,” the resolution added.

