Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right

Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right
CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order

CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order
Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Financial woes: PHF vows to send team for Asian Champions Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar has vowed that despite the financial crunch the team would go to Oman for Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be organised from October 18-28.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday Khokhar said that financial issues had created problems but PHF was working hard to arrange the required funds to send the team to Oman.

“We lost in the Asian Games, but that doesn’t mean that we lost confidence, hope and motivation to achieve successes in the national game. Unfortunately due to a few mistakes of the players, the Green-shirts failed to reach the podium in the Asian Games,” Khokhar said.

He added the Asians Champions Trophy was the last big event before the World Cup in India in December. “To finalise our preparation for the big event, sending the Green-shirts to Oman is necessary, where all big Asian team will compete,” he said.

Pakistan are to play against South Korea on October 19, India on 21, Japan on 24 and Malaysia on 25. The semi finals of the event will be played on 27 and final on 28.

“We provided the best facilities of training and coaching to our players,” the PHF president said. “We appointed foreign coaches not long ago. Pakistan played three big tournaments under the coaching of Roelant Oltmans. The Green-shirts failed to win the Champions Trophy and Commonwealth Games, but they fought bravely and defeated some big guns in both events. We hoped that they would play well and win the Asian Games, but they failed. There is no other way to progress but to play maximum international events. We lost matches by a margin of only one goal. And we conceded the least number of goals in Asian Games. It means the Green-shirts have learnt a lot under Oltmans,” he added.

He said he was contacting the federal government as well as the private sector to resolve the financial issues. It may be noted here that the caretaker government did not release the funds to PHF when the team was due to participate in the Asian Games in Indonesia. Khokhar arranged funds through his personal contacts to send the team.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC