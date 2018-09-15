Two children sexually assaulted

Two incidents of child rape were reported to the police from different parts of the city on Friday.

Al Falah police registered an FIR in the case of the first victim, a four-year-old boy who was sexually assaulted by his 15-year-old neighbour on Wednesday in Millat Town.

According to the minor victim, he was playing outside his house when the suspect, Waqas, took him to his house on the pretext of giving him sweets. Waqas then raped the child and threw him outside his house.

The child’s father Nazar Hussain heard him crying and went out of his house to find him in serious condition, even unable to walk.

Hussain said he went to Waqas’s house and demanded that he be handed over, but instead of expressing sorrow, his father began issuing threats.

The minor was taken to a hospital where he remained admitted for two days. “We tried to find Waqas but he has disappeared since the incident, while his family also threatened to accuse us in a fake case when we asked them to register a case,” Hussain said. He ultimately registered a case against Waqas in Al-Falah police station.

SHO Khalid Nadeem Baig told The News that before the victim’s family approached them, the suspect’s father, Abbas, had already approached them for registering a kidnapping complaint of his son. “Abbas in his complaint had named the minor’s father and an uncle,” he said.

He added that before registering the kidnapping case, they did some investigations and found Abbas’s son guilty. He said even though the key suspect has gone into hiding, police had arrested his father for misleading the police and hiding the facts.

The newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident, sought a detailed inquiry report from the Zone East police chief and ordered the suspect’s immediate arrest.

In another such incident, a school watchman was arrested on Friday for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy in Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth.

According to the victim’s family, he had left the house to buy sweets when the watchman of a private school nearby forcibly took him inside the school where he and two others raped the child.

“The watchman was not the only one, two of his companions were involved in the rape too,” the child’s relative Muhammad Fayyaz claimed while talking to The News.

District Malir SSP said that they had apprehended the suspect named Jabir and moved the boy to the hospital for medical examination. He added they were waiting for the report to confirm whether more than one person was involved and then a case would be registered.