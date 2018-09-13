Naveed likely to face action over PHF outburst

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Director Game Development Pakistan Hockey Naveed Alam is most likely would face the music from the federation for his outburst against the PHF top officials for not doing justice with their duty properly.

Naveed on Tuesday criticised the federation for running the national sport on whatsapp and for bringing the game on the brink of disaster. For his comments, the federation led by Brig Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior has decided to remove Alam from his position on the pretext that poor work at the domestic level did not provide the national team suitable back up which ultimately cause disastrous in the Asian Games.