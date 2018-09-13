Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Private sector asked to play role in reducing trade deficit

Islamabad : Renowned nuclear scientist, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan has said due to heavy imports, Pakistan’s trade deficit has widened to a record level due to which the economy was in problems and called upon the private sector to focus on producing imports substitutions in the country that would reduce trade deficit and give boost to industrial activities as well.

He was addressing business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI). He said that business community was playing key role in the economic development of the country and bringing billions of dollars in the country through exports, therefore, government should resolve its problems on priority basis. He said that Pakistan was endowed with so much natural resources that with implementation of good governance, it could move ahead of Turkey and Malaysia in five years in terms of economic development.

Dr. A.Q. Khan said that the government has taken initiative to build new dams which was laudable. However, he said that along with building dams, government should focus on building artificial lakes in the country as a short-term strategy. He said large quantity of rain water was being lost every year which also caused floods in the country. He said best short-term solution to store water was to construct artificial lakes in the country that would also help in coping with floods and store water for agriculture. He stressed that government should complete its gas pipeline network up to the border of Iran so that whenever sanctions were lifted on Iran, Pakistan could start importing gas from Iran. It would help fertilizer industry in producing more fertilizer and rid the country of fertilizer import to save precious forex reserves. He said that Pakistan’s civil service structure had rotten and added that he was ready to help the government in bringing reforms in civil service system. He said he was building a 300 bed 7 storey welfare hospital in Lahore and business community should cooperate in completion of that project.

In his welcome address, Sheikh Amir Waheed paid rich tribute to the invaluable services of Dr. A.Q. Khan for the nation. He said he made Pakistan the first Islamic nuclear power which was an honor not only for Pakistan, but for the whole Muslim Ummah. He also lauded Dr. A.Q. Khan for patronizing many welfare projects in health and education field in the country assured that business community would cooperate with him in such activities.

Muhammad Naveed Malik Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry thanked Dr. A.Q. Khan for visiting ICCI and assured of their support in his welfare projects. Zubair Ahmed Malik Chairman Founder Group, Khalid Iqbal Malik & Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former Presidents ICCI and others also spoke at the occasion the paid tribute to the services of Dr. A.Q. Khan for the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari