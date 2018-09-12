PJBF among Japanese FM’s commendation award recipients

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced the recipients of Foreign Minister’s Commendation for the year 2018. The Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF) is among this year’s foreign recipients, said a press release.

The Commendation Award ceremony was organised on Monday evening by Consul General of Japan in Karachi Toshikazu Isomura. The PJBF received the commendations in recognition of its significant contributions to the promotion of economic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

Every year, the foreign minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas. The commendations also aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients.