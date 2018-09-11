SBBWUP marks 14th Foundation Day

PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) marked its 14th Foundation Day by arranging events on Monday.

A Hunar Mela was organized which had 46 stalls depicting art and culture of different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mehmood Jan, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, was the chief guest. Speeches were made and tableaus featuring the role of women and higher education were presented.

Cheques were also distributed among the students under Higher Education Commission need-based merit scholarships and also Laptops under Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme among students of BS and Master’s degree programmes. Outstanding achievement certificates were distributed among the staff members.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Razia Sultana demanded the government to facilitate the university by releasing the funds. She asked the government to help to build a hostel for the staff of the university so that the women belonging to far-flung areas can live on the premises of the university.