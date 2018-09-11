Tue September 11, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

‘Creative exhibitions can bridge academia-industry gap’

The gap between academia and industry could be bridged through exhibitions, in which industrialists could participate. Students can attract them through their creative and hard work.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) where students of the year exhibited their talent by presenting various projects about technology on Saturday.

The exhibition provided a platform to students of engineering and information technology to showcase their projects they had been working on during their final semester. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it was a great idea to invite prominent industrialists at the exhibition because such events minimised the gap between the students and the industry. He also appreciated the creative and hard work of the students.

UIT Director Zahir Ali Syed visited a number of projects and hailed the efforts of the students. The event provided students with an opportunity to interact with people in the industry, he said. “Our students did a terrific job as several projects are industry or research-based and cover a range of disciplines.”

Comments

