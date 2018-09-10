Qureshi will visit Kabul on Sept 15

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Afghanistan on Saturday (Sept 15) for one-day trip on the invitation of his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani.

It will be his first foreign trip in incumbent position and it is understood that tough task will be ahead him in Kabul visit.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visit to Islamabad and US Defence Secretary dash to Kabul early this week have made the visit of Qureshi interesting and challenging as well.

Well placed source told The News here Sunday late evening that Foreign Minister Qureshi will also have meeting with President Ashraf Ghani in his stay in Afghan capital.

Ashraf Ghani will be invited to visit Islamabad by Qureshi on behalf of his prime minister.

In the meanwhile officials concerned have initiated preparations for the visit of Kabul and to make it fruitful. The sources said that Pakistan will yet another time offer olive branch to Afghan government and assure its role for facilitating negotiated settlement of the imbroglio.

Turkish Foreign Minister is visiting Islamabad on Friday next (Sept 14) for one-day stay.

He will also have meeting with President Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan separately.

The sources said that he will convey the message of his President Tayyip Erdogan to the leadership in Pakistan.