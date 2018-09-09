Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Murad vows to introduce business-enabling reforms

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is actively working to introduce investment and business-enabling reforms (ease of doing business) by deregulating the business environment and facilitating business by reducing regulatory procedures.

This he said on Saturday while speaking as the chief guest at the Pakistan South East Asia Business Forum organised at a local hotel.

He said that his government had executed 15 procedural reforms, eliminated the need to take NOCs from the Sepa (Sindh Environmental Protection Agency) and, SBCA (Sindh Building Control Authority) for certain business categories. “We have reduced time for water and electricity connections and have also digitalised more than 90 per cent of land records and more than 50 per cent of land record archives,” he said.

Shah said that his government was working on plans to urgently review provincial taxation collection systems distributed across different agencies for new businesses and make them online and rationalise their collection procedures and points. “We are set to open business facilitation centres in Karachi and then in other bigger cities in the province,” he said and added: “We are launching a business registration web-based portal which will be available in all departments, business facilitation centres and then on mobile phone apps.”

Elaborating it further, he said the web portal would allow a new business to register with the industry, labour, excise departments, the SECP (Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan) and the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) through a single application.

The chief minister said that Karachi’s weightage in the World Bank’s Doing Business index is 60 per cent and the Government of Sindh was committed to improving Pakistan’s ranking which was currently at 147.

He said that he was also committed to developing new and bigger businesses in Hyderabad, Sukkur and other resource-rich cities in the province. “One of the important factors for the success of ease of doing business reforms is communication and awareness,” he said.

“We are working closely with the private sector which is advising improvements and also helps projection of our efforts.”

He added that a very capable private sector advisory committee had been formed for guidance. Being chief minister, he said, he was committed to re-industrialising of Sindh and unleashing prosperity through business.

Shah said that in order to attract investment and business opportunities in the province, the provincial government had significantly contributed to resolving Pakistan‘s energy crisis by building power plants based on renewable and indigenous fuel.

He added that the road network throughout Sindh under the CPEC and onwards into Punjab and into Balochistan had created opportunities for new industries and trade by providing business access to domestic markets.

He said that agriculture business was a priority of his government as they supported it financially and strategically. “Warehousing, logistics, food processing, aquaculture along 300km coastline of Sindh, value-added exports of agro produce, better farming and water usage, technology inputs, and support for rice mill modernization (BMR) are some of the areas we are working on,” he said and added, “Work on research for better crops, trading of produce on the basis of mercantile exchange, and collateralised is in progress.”

Talking about textile, the chief minister said that textiles had been the major export earner as they were focused on encouraging value-added textiles and garment manufacturing. “Since Karachi is the city where the auto-manufacturers do business so the provincial government is keen to support auto parts manufacturing here,” he said and added his government was facilitating large investments in refineries, steel, cement and petrochemicals as the demand for these essential growth components in Pakistan continued to rise. He said that his government had earmarked the development of a 300-acre marble city to mobilise the marble and stone-refining and processing industry on a large commercial scale to increase export revenues.

Talking about the tourism industry, the CM said that tourism and the sector of commercial hospitality was being supported and encouraged. He disclosed that his government had plans to develop modern tourist resorts and entertainment centres at Keenjhar, Gorakh Hill, Karachi and in other parts of the province.

He said that there was a tremendous opportunity for hotels in secondary cities of Sindh and all possible support was available for these projects. “Sindh should be a place to do more business and also a place to go for tourism given its history, culture and beauty,” he said.

The CM said that Special Economic Zones (SEZ) were being established at Dhabejji under CPEC projects. “Pakistan first three SEZs are in Sindh and the first SEZ at Khairpur,” he said and added that the provincial government had invested more than Rs50 billion to develop the SEZ.

The CM said that the development of Dhabejji SEZ under the CPEC was scheduled to begin by the end of this year. It spreads over 1,500 acres and is located within 40km of two ports and the airport, and 20km from one of Pakistan’s oldest industrial estate in Landhi. It is set to be Pakistan’s best connected and most viable SEZ in Pakistan. The zone will have a steel mill, a petrochemical factory, a logistics park in collaboration with NLC, a food processing park, an auto parts centre, and garment manufacturing factories, etc.

The CM said that his government welcomed all industries from all partner countries to do business in Djabejji SEZ. “Dhabeji SEZ will also have a five-star hotel and a state of the art vocational centre, 1.5 km train line station and for the purpose a request for a dedicated cargo terminal has been placed with Ministry of Railways,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use