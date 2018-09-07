SZABIST hosts alumni reunion 2018

Karachi: The Karachi SZABIST Executive Development Center (EDC), hosted an Alumni Reunion, at the Karachi Arts Council on September 5th 2018.

The event comprised of Anwar Maqsood’s play “Kyun Nikala” followed by an Alumni Dinner. The graduates of 1997 - 2017 were invited to the event. This event was attended by the SZABIST management, the alumni, faculty and staff.

The event opened with a welcome speech by Manager EDC, Ms Hajra Arif, who thanked the organizers and introduced the play “Kyun Nikala”.

The one and a half hour play was followed by the President of SZABIST, Ms Shehnaz Wazir Ali’s address.

Ms. Wazir Ali, in her speech, emphasized on the importance of association with the alma mater and highlighted the achievements of SZABIST over the years.

Overall, the event turned out to be a successful initiative and provided an ideal opportunity for networking and extending personal bonds.***