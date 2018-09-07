‘Role of academia imperative in national defence’

Islamabad: Air Chief Marshal (r) Sohail Aman said that the role of academia and the youth is highly imperative to safeguard the national defence and fight out menace of extremism and terrorism.

Participating in the panel discussion (Talk-show), held here on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), he emphasised that the academic institutions should fulfil their responsibility in motivating the young generation to keep up the spirit of 1965’s war. The discussion, arranged by the AIOU to celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan was also participated by Lieutenant General (r) Amjad Shoaib, eminent writer Iftikhar Arif, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui and families of martyrs.

The day was also marked by holding national songs’ competitions among the students of local educational institutions. The speakers deliberated upon the topic of ‘Haumain payar hy Pakistan Say’.

Those who were present in the jam-packed hall of the AIOU included parents of Shaheed Major Pervaiz Saddique, who was decorated with Tamgha Basalat for scarifying his life for national cause and wife of Lance Naik Ghazanfer.

Air Marshal Sohail Aman appreciated the AIOU for arranging a befitting the day’s activities. About the strength of the armed forces, he said Pakistani jawan has ability to create wonders in the defence of the country. There is indigenization in the Pakistan’s army to meet its defence requirements, he said, adding, “We are no more dependence on other for having essential weapons.”

He said, Pakistan’s army is strong enough to give strong resistance against any adventurism by the enemy, even while fighting non-conventional war. The academia and youth of the country should also prepare themselves to counter disinformation warfare, waged by the enemy through social media.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui on the occasion highlighted the initiatives taken by the University during the last four years to address the country’s socio-economic issues and preparing the youth to meet the future challenges, mainly through research-based, activities.

He spoke high of the sacrifices, rendered by the Pakistan’s army in defence of the motherland. Paying tributes to martyrs of 1965, he said they created a history of bravery and demonstrated s unique spirit of love for the country. He noted that the entire nation stood up with their armed forces to safeguard national integrity.

Lieutenant General (r) Amjad Shohaib narrated his personal experience of taking part in the war. As a young officer, he said he witnessed some heroic acts of sacrifices, while fighting on the frontline. He recalled some rare gestures of love and enthusiasm, showed by the Pakistani nation during the war. Ifikhar Arif spoke about the important role, played by the media, intellectuals and artists in infusing the national spirit among the people. The Radio Pakistan, he said had emerged as strong motivating force in preparing the nation to give a defeat to the enemy.