Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHF to hold benefit match for former heroes

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will organise a benefit match for deserving Olympians and international players who are facing financial problems, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

Informed sources said that families of Olympians Ashfaq Ahmed, Zakir Hussain and Mazhar were facing severe financial difficulties. Ashfaq and Mazhar have passed away.

The sources said that PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmed had directed the officials concerned to organise a benefit match to help families of Ashfaq, Mazhar and Zakir on the sidelines of four-nation hockey tournament, scheduled to be held in Lahore from September 26-30.

The match will be played between Pakistan’s senior and junior players on September 28. Ashfaq was a great forward of his time and played on the right-in position. He was member of Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist team in 1968.

Zakir was the goalkeeper of Pakistan hockey team at 1960 and 1968 Olympics. He played a major role on both occasions, stopping several goal shots. Mazhar was the goalkeeper at 1964 Olympics.

Forward Zahid Sharif played on left-in position and was a member of the silver medal winning team at 1990 World Cup in Lahore. He was also member of the gold medal-winning team of Asian Games 1990.

PHF wants to revive the practice of holding benefit matches for past players to send a message that Pakistan’s heroes have not been forgotten as they brought laurels for the country and served the country with utmost zeal.

PHF sources mentioned that the benefit match would be organised only for those who are needy and facing financial difficulties. There would be no such matches for those who are already well off.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him