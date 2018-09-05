Militant arrested in Charsadda

Print Story
CHARSADDA: The police claimed to have arrested a militant during a raid in the limits of the Mandani Police Station on Tuesday. The police party conducted a raid in Mandani area. They arrested a militant identified as Ghafoorullah Jan alias Khalid, a resident of Battagram area.
