Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Interim bail of Zardari, Faryal extended

KARACHI: A special banking court on Tuesday extended the interim bail period of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others allegedly involved in the fake accounts case till September 25.

Earlier, the court allowed an application to be moved on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari that said the ex president was busy in Islamabad due to the presidential election and unable to appear in the court. The court granted an exemption. The court also granted exemption to Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, who had failed to appear due to illness.

The court reserved its verdict on the question of granting ‘B-class’ facility in the prison to an accused of money laundering Hussain Lawai. Lawai was produced before the court on a wheel chair. Haider Imam Rizvi, while representing Lawai, said his client is seriously ill.

The court observed that when a man is admitted to a hospital, it is not necessary to grant him ‘B-class’ facility. Regarding the admission of Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed to the hospital, the court said it is not fair to admit anyone to hospital without the permission of the trial court.

The court had granted the PPP co-chairman interim bail against a surety bond of Rs2 million on August 31. Previously, he had obtained protective bail from the Islamabad High Court and was instructed to appear before the trial court by September 3. Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others are being investigated by the FIA for alleged money laundering through at least 29 fake accounts, along with former Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) chairman Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza. Zardari and Faryal Talpur are on interim bail. A seven-member JIT led by FIA Additional Director General Najaf Mirza is carrying out the investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys