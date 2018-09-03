No jobs

A few months, the PPP-led Sindh government announced job opportunities for people with disabilities. A written test was conducted and successful candidates were called for interviews. However, to date, the candidates have not received any response. It has been months now and applicants are waiting for the final answer. Many applicants are the sole breadwinner of their families and such delays add a lot of problems.

People with disabilities are an asset for the country and such irresponsible behaviour against them should be condemned. In addition, the bill that was passed regarding an increase in job quota for people with disabilities has not been implemented in letter and spirit. The provincial government should look into the matter on an urgent basis.

Ayesha Aijaz Mahesar

Naushahro Feroze