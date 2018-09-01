Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NBP Twin City Tennis begins

ISLAMABAD: The NBP Twin City Tennis Championship began here at the Pakistan Tennis Complex courts Friday.

Senior National Bank officials along with tennis fraternity were present on the opening day of the event. Junior category matches were played on the first day.

Results: Mohammad Huzaifa Khan bt Mohammad Zaid Nasir 6-1, 6-4; Talha Khan bt Hamidullah Khan 6-0, 6-0. Under-14: Ahmed Nail bt Yahya Musa 4-2, 4-0; Saad Rizwan bt Ahmed Ali Khan 5-4(4), 4-1; Hamza Asim bt Shehryar Ali 4-0, 4-0; Rayan Khawaja bt Hashir bin Khurram 4-0, 4-0; Hamidullah Yaqoob bt Ammar Masood 4-0, 4-0; Abdullah Azhar bt Talha Rizwan 4-0, 4-2.

Boys’ under-10: Talha Rizwan bt Ayan 4-1, 4-1; Moeez Gul bt Faraz 4-0, 4-1; Sameer Masood bt Ammar Masood 4-2, 4-1; Hamza Ahmed bt Ozair Maqsood 4-0, 4-0. Women’s first round: Sabina Abid BT Arena Asif 6-3, 6-2.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!