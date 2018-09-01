NBP Twin City Tennis begins

ISLAMABAD: The NBP Twin City Tennis Championship began here at the Pakistan Tennis Complex courts Friday.

Senior National Bank officials along with tennis fraternity were present on the opening day of the event. Junior category matches were played on the first day.

Results: Mohammad Huzaifa Khan bt Mohammad Zaid Nasir 6-1, 6-4; Talha Khan bt Hamidullah Khan 6-0, 6-0. Under-14: Ahmed Nail bt Yahya Musa 4-2, 4-0; Saad Rizwan bt Ahmed Ali Khan 5-4(4), 4-1; Hamza Asim bt Shehryar Ali 4-0, 4-0; Rayan Khawaja bt Hashir bin Khurram 4-0, 4-0; Hamidullah Yaqoob bt Ammar Masood 4-0, 4-0; Abdullah Azhar bt Talha Rizwan 4-0, 4-2.

Boys’ under-10: Talha Rizwan bt Ayan 4-1, 4-1; Moeez Gul bt Faraz 4-0, 4-1; Sameer Masood bt Ammar Masood 4-2, 4-1; Hamza Ahmed bt Ozair Maqsood 4-0, 4-0. Women’s first round: Sabina Abid BT Arena Asif 6-3, 6-2.