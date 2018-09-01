Sat September 01, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 1, 2018

Legend Younis Khan says ready to play role in cricket promotion

PESHAWAR: Former legendary test batsman Younis Khan on Friday said that he would accept any offer of a role in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to improve the game.

Talking to reporters at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium after the final of the Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League, the former captain of Pakistan cricket team said that it would be an honour for him to play a role for promotion of cricket in the country.

“I am ready to render any service for the national team to produce more good results in the game,” he added. He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would focus on promotion of sports as he was a former player and knew its importance.

“Sports bring people together, promote unity and the culture of patience and tolerance among the people of all caste, class and creed,” he added.

Younis Khan hoped that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government would play its role in bringing the international cricket back to the country.

“The victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the hopes for the revival of international cricket in the country to bring back cheers on the faces of entertainment-starved people,” he added.

About the Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League, the leading runs scorer in test format for the country, Younis Khan said that involving madrassa students in healthy sports activities was a good initiative of Peshawar Zalmi.

Younis Khan, who as captain led Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup in 2009, said the league would help promote inter-faith harmony.

“The league has set an example for others to follow. It has not only provided the students of the madrassas a platform but has also portrayed a positive image of the country to the world,” he added.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said the PTI-led federal government would provide all-out support to Peshawar Zalmi for promotion of cricket and other sports disciplines.

He said it was the first time that such an event was organised for madrassa students, which would show to the world that students of the religious schools were peace-loving.

“I came to know that the prayer leader of a mosque played as an all-rounder in one of the finalist teams. It is a promising news that a prayer leader can bat and bowl. It will be surprising for many people, particularly western countries who portray religious people as extremists and terrorists,” he pointed out.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said they were planning to hold similar leagues in other provinces as well. He said the Peshawar Zalmi would also organise women’s cricket league in the near future.

The Peshawar Zalmi head coach, Muhammad Akram, said the franchise would establish proper pitches at various madrassas to provide the students an opportunity to practice with proper facilities. “We will also provide sports gears to the madrassa students to continue the practice and hone their skills,” he added.

Later, Younis Khan met Senior Minister for Sports, Culture, Tourism, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Atif Khan.

