Govt to promote quality education with missionary zeal: Minister

Islamabad : Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that the government will expand and promote quality education in the country with a missionary zeal, says a press release.

“We have taken it as a our mission to bring maximum number of drop-out children in the educational net, while making the education meaningful and beneficial for the society’s overall development”, he said while addressing the concluding session of the 2nd annual National Graduate conference, held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), that deliberated upon the topic of ‘Need of multi-disciplinary research in 21stcentury.

The Minister, while highlighting the challenges faced by the newly elected government commended the AIOU for taking care of marginalized sections of the society and promoting meaningful research under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

He said it was a pleasant surprise for him to know that the AIOU was providing free educational facilities to deprived sections of the society in a big way and those also included prisoners and transgender group.