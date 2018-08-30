Former producer recounts PTV experiences

Islamabad : Former Pakistan Television producer Ghufran Imtiazi’s book, ‘Beetay Din Beeti Batein (Memories of Bygone Days), was launched at a local hotel on Wednesday.

In the book, his first, the author recounted events and experiences during his 29 years service at PTV.

Ghufran Imtiazi, who had retired from the PTV in 1996, said the book also had the details of the circumstances for him taking up the broadcasting occupation, the lectures he delivered on a wide range of topics in educational institutions post retirement, and pictures from the days of his childhood, service and foreign trips.

He also said he had also written essays on the pioneers of TV in the country including Aslam Azhar, Agha Nasir, Syed Fazl Kamal and Zaman Ali Khan, intelligent directors Shahzad Khalil and Syed Mohsin Ali and creative cameraman from early days of PTV Nisar Mirza.

The author said the book had discussed both technical and non-technical aspects of television industry.

He said he wasn’t a professional writer and had penned down the book as an amateur author and therefore, it shouldn’t be evaluated by the accepted academic standards.

The author said when television transmission began in the country, most books on media were available in English but it was heartening to note that some TV journalists had written books in both English and Urdu for electronic media students in the recent times after retirement.

He said he had written the book for the media student, who had a keen interest in television.

Former colleagues and friends, who were present in the ceremony, called Ghufran Imtiazi ‘a producers’ producer’ and admired his creative talents.

They said the author had to his credit many mega hit programmes, including drama serial ‘Qurbatain Aur Faslay.’

Noted among them were Akhtar Waqar Azeem, Sarwar Munir Rao, Ejaz Gul, Jamil Yousaf, Salmanul Muazzam, Dr Bilal Suhail and Brigadier (r) Naeem Afridi.