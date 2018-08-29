Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK
Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials
Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT

Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT
No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad

No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth

World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth
Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian delegation arrives for Indus Waters Treaty talks

LAHORE: A nine-member Indian delegation reached Lahore on Tuesday afternoon for holding two-day talks with Pakistan on the platform of Permanent Indus Water Commission, starting today (Wednesday).

The visiting delegation headed by PK Saxena, Indian Water Commissioner, entered Pakistan through Wagah land route. Welcomed by Pakistan Water Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah at border, the Indian delegation will start negotiation on Wednesday, which would be held at head office of National Engineering Services of Pakistan (Nespak).

This will be second round of water talks between two countries this year. Earlier, a two-day meeting was held on March 29-30 in New Delhi as per mechanism set in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Last dialogue between two countries was part of annual 114th meeting for the commission.

A senior official of Pakistan Indus Water Commission told this scribe that that Pakistan has taken up various objections on India’s under construction projects on Chenab River. One of the most important projects from Pakistan point of view has been Pakal Dul Dam on River Chenab, which is also under discussion at Indus Waters Commission level for last several years.

“We want to bring height of spillway of Pakal Dul Dam down to certain level as per provision of Indus Waters Treaty in order to restrict its storage capacity. The Pakal Dul Dam will be the first water storage infrastructure project by India on Western Rivers.

We made it clear to India that there should be no control on dead storage of dam and therefore spillway should be placed much higher than proposed level,” he said.

“The fate of discussion on Pakal Dul will be clear in the upcoming talks that if these negotiations can yield any results. We will be forced to discontinue parleys on Pakal Dul Dam at commissioner level if no headway is made. Afterwards, Pakistan will go for third-party dispute resolution mechanism to sort out differences on Pakal Dul Dam,” said officials.

In addition to Pakal Dul Dam, Pakistan also raised objection to the construction of Ratle Dam, Bursar Dam and Lower Kalnai hydropower project being constructed by India in violation of Indus Waters Treaty.

Separately, official added, “We have taken up six sites that are on planning stage for inspection with Indian side. We have not only sought data of these sites but also expressed our desire to visit these sites as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Photos & Videos

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar