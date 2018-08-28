Bajaur residents demand facilities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: The residents of Bajezo Banda in Bajaur district on Monday asked the government to make facilities available at the far-off place as they were still living without basic amenities of life.
Bajezo Banda is a far-flung mountainous area in Mamond tehsil. It has a population of about 1,200 people living in 130 homes.Bajezo Banda lacks road infrastructure, health and education facilities.
“We do not even have a dispensary for getting the first aid. There is no school for children. We have to walk for hours to take our ailing children or expectant mothers to a health facility” said a resident.
“We do not have a school. How do you expect to bring about a change without educating the people,” another local Wadood asked.The residents asked the government to construct roads, schools and hospitals to facilitate the local population.
KHAR: The residents of Bajezo Banda in Bajaur district on Monday asked the government to make facilities available at the far-off place as they were still living without basic amenities of life.
Bajezo Banda is a far-flung mountainous area in Mamond tehsil. It has a population of about 1,200 people living in 130 homes.Bajezo Banda lacks road infrastructure, health and education facilities.
“We do not even have a dispensary for getting the first aid. There is no school for children. We have to walk for hours to take our ailing children or expectant mothers to a health facility” said a resident.
“We do not have a school. How do you expect to bring about a change without educating the people,” another local Wadood asked.The residents asked the government to construct roads, schools and hospitals to facilitate the local population.
Comments